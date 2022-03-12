Breaking News: Grand Azimio boost for Raila Odinga presidency

Grand Azimio boost for Raila Odinga presidency

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga makes his congratulatory remarks at the KICC, Nairobi, on March 12, 2022.  

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been endorsed as Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

