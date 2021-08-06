Over 7,000 cars stuck in Mombasa over number plate hitch

Second-hand motor vehicles at Eyre Motors yard in Mombasa County on July 5, 2021. The County has seen a rise of car yards and bazaars .

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Car importers say they are incurring huge losses as a result of delays in releasing more than 7,000 vehicles from port facilities because of a lack of number plates.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.