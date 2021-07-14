Urgently tame boda boda culture lest it eat us all up

Boda boda riders

Boda boda riders at Green Park matatu terminus in Nairobi. There are fears that the ugly side of boda bodas is fast eclipsing their usefulness.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The benefits of boda boda to the economy over the past decade are all too obvious. Motorcyclists provide swift yet affordable transportation with the industry creating thousands of jobs and becoming a vital source of livelihood.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: How greatness of African art conflicts with its artists’ misery

  2. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  3. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  4. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  5. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.