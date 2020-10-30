Boda boda, Enkare, Narok
The ticking time bomb that is the boda boda sector

By  Vincent Achuka

What you need to know:

  • Zero-rated in 2008 by Finance Minister Amos Kimunya, motorcycle transport has come a long way.
  • In Mr Kenyatta’s words, the sector “is one of the biggest drivers of the country’s economy, with operators generating up Sh980 million a day”.

That on the day President Kenyatta was dangling financial goodies to boda bodas in Nairobi, 300 of their counterparts abducted a patient from a hospital in Kirinyaga and lynched him is one of the paradoxes facing Kenya.

