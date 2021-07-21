Thika Road
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

PSVs won’t use service lanes on Thika Road and it’s costing lives

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

It is a classic case of survival for the fittest: you blink, you die.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kisii businessman, county government fight over land

  2. Skyward Express plane crash-lands in Mandera

  3. Woman injured in suspected arson attack in Kirinyaga

  4. Transport paralysed in Machakos

  5. Shahbal duped residents on Sh6 billion Buxton housing, says Kisauni MP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.