Nyachae family issues notice of distributing wealth

Simeon Nyachae

Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae. His family has started the formal process of distributing his assets to beneficiaries cited in his Will.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group+
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The trustees of the multi-billion shillings estate of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae has started the formal process of distributing his assets to beneficiaries cited in his Will.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.