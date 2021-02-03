Simeon Nyachae
How Moi plotted to bring down Nyachae’s business empire

By  Nyambega Gisesa

  • Nowhere was the competition between the two more visible than in their pursuit of wealth.
  • Moi helped Nyachae in the early years but also worked behind the scenes to destroy his vast business empire.

The story of former powerful Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae and that of President Daniel Moi is one of love and hate, unity and distrust and ambition and deceit.

