NTSA extends operating hours to speed up issuance of reflective number plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Friday announced the extension of working hours in a bid to improve its services.

The announcement comes days after the Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made an impromptu visit at their headquarters.

In a statement, NTSA said the changes were in order to clear the backlog of driving licences and new generation number plates.

“As part of our service improvement strategies, the Authority has adjusted its operating hours. In this regard, all NTSA Banking Halls and Offices will operate, Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 6pm,” reads the statement.

“Additionally, NTSA offices will remain open to the public on Saturday, 30th September 2023, and Saturday, 7th October 2023 from 8am to 4pm to enable number plate collection.”

CS Murkomen's visit was provoked by numerous complaints by Kenyans over the slow processing of driving licences, logbooks, and new digital number plates.

The new digital number plates by Government. They will boast of a QR code, hologram, NTSA serial number (front diff from back plate) and Kenyan flag. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

According to the CS, the licence printing machine has barely functioned this year, leading to a backlog of half a million unprinted driving licences.

Mr Murkomen also acknowledged that the absence of digital systems has made it impossible for customers to know where and when to collect their number plates.

“I have given NTSA two weeks to clear this backlog, notify Kenyans of their nearest collection points, and put in place the necessary mechanisms to speed up the turnaround time for processing and issuance of DLs, logbooks, and digital number plates,” he said then.

The CS further gave the institution and the printing company seven days to send a full report on the reason for the delays and measures they had taken to resolve the issues.

This is because some of the applications were submitted over one year ago and are yet to be processed despite their time limit being 14 working days.

Murkomen vowed to ensure that Kenyans receive their documents in due time, failure to which the officers involved will be held accountable.

“I will spare no effort in dismantling existing cartels who are perpetuating corruption in these institutions and pushing the Agencies, within my Ministry, who are responsible for dispensing critical services to Kenyans to do so professionally, transparently, and expeditiously,” he said.