Clear the mess or face the wrath, Murkomen warns NTSA 

Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen has given the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)14 days to clear backlogs which has prevented service delivery to almost half a million Kenyans seeking driving licenses, digital number plates and logbooks.

Displeased with services at the NTSA, Mr Murkomen said the officers will be held “responsible and accountable for any further delays, and poor service delivery experienced from now henceforth”.

He made the remarks when he visited the NTSA Inspection and Printing Centre along Likoni Road and their headquarters in Upperhill, Nairobi to assess the status of service delivery.

“To my dismay, I noted that the performance at the centre was below par and did not meet the expectations of the people of Kenya,” Mr Murkomen said in a statement.

The CS said he will now supervise the processing, printing and delivery of Driving Licenses, logbooks and digital number plates.

Mr Murkomen has also said that the absence of a digital system has made it impossible for customers to know where and when to collect their number plates, putting them in perpetual state of waiting.

Further, the agency and the printing company has been given seven days to send a full report on the reasons for the delays and the remedial measures they are taking to expedite the delivery of these services.

“Additionally, I have directed NTSA to clear the current backlog in the printing of Driving Licences, logbooks and digital number plates within two weeks and to notify Kenyans of their nearest collection points,” Mr Murkomen added.

During the inspection visit, the CS said that it was unfortunate that Kenyans were paying their hard-earned money to acquire Driving Licences, logbooks and digital number plates; it is their right to be treated with decorum and served professionally, expeditiously and with dignity.