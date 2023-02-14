NTSA chairman reveals plans to outsource car inspection services

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will outsource vehicle inspection services if a proposed law is passed and enacted.

The private sector will be allowed to establish firms to inspect and recommend vehicles for road use if a Bill by NTSA is passed and adopted.

NTSA Chairman Aden Noor Ali made the revelations during a public participation forum in Garissa town.

According to Mr Ali, having more agencies offering vehicle inspection services will reduce accidents on the roads.

It will also reduce backlog by the NTSA and time taken by vehicle owners during inspection.

“This move will help in reducing accidents by ensuring every vehicle is roadworthy across the country,” he said.

Mr Ali said it was impossible to tell the status of a vehicle without the inspection certificate.

“I am asking all Kenyans to be compliant with traffic rules on the road and also I urge them to take their vehicles for inspection before they are taken on the road. This will save many lives,” he said.

The NTSA 2022 draft regulations now at public participation stage will allow the agency to outsource inspections services, unlike now, when the agency has to inspect vehicles itself.

Under the rules, it will be an offence to operate or own a vehicle without an inspection certificate.

Additionally, altering any inspection certificate issued by NTSA or any agency would also be considered an offence under the proposed traffic rules.

Mr Ali was recently appointed by President William Ruto to chair the transport and safety agency.

Boda boda sector

He vied for Mandera gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the last General Election, but lost.

While in Garissa, Mr Ali also revealed that the agency was formulating a law to regulate the highly lucrative boda boda sector which will require every operator to belong to a registered Sacco just like the Public Service Vehicles (PSV).

“We want to have all boda bodas in Saccos so that we are able to tell who is doing what and where,” he said.

NTSA Deputy Director for motor vehicle inspection Joel Opere, said the agency is automating its services by taking pictures of the inspected vehicles and keeping them in database to address cases of alteration of inspection certificates.

“When a vehicle is taken for inspection we ensure that photographic images of both interior and exterior are taken and their details so that when they are changed we can produce the same as it was when it came for inspection,” he said.