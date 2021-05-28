NMG fetes award-winning reporters

AJEA winners

NMG’s Annual Journalism Excellence Awards winners from left: Dennis Okari, Bernardine Mutanu, Faustine Ngila, Cellestine Olilo, Paul Wafula and Dorothy Kweyu cut a cake at Nation Centre on MAy 27, 2012.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Award-winning journalists were praised for their stellar performance despite challenges posed by Covid-19.
  • Online sub-editor, Beatrice Kangai, won the Journalist of the Year for her investigative story “Smuggled from Nairobi to Johannesburg”.

Nation Media Group, the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa, yesterday celebrated seven of its journalists who bagged prizes at the 2021 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards.

