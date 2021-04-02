Africa’s best: NMG Sports desk leads continent in annual sports awards

NTV reporter Idah Waringa’s investigative story, The football con, earned global recognition as the best in the investigative reporting category. 

Photo credit: Pool | AIPS

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite coronavirus grinding sporting activities to a halt the world over, NMG’s Sports Desk, under the guidance of Sports managing Editor Elias Makori, did not go to sleep
  • The print, online and TV desks went out of their way to deliver unique stories and their efforts were duly recognised as NMG journalists dominated the awards
Nation Media Group (NMG) has plenty of reason to smile after its Sports Desk dominated the 2020 International Sports Press Association (AIPS) awards for Africa.

