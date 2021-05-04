Nation Media Group shines at Annual Journalism Excellence Awards

Online Sub-editor Beatrice Kangai

Online Sub-editor Beatrice Kangai poses for a picture with her Journalist of the Year award during the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards gala in Nairobi on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • The impact that Covid-19 has had on newsrooms was highlighted at the awards ceremony, with MCK CEO David Omwoyo noting that the real pandemic has been the upcoming of fake news.

Six Nation Media Group journalists on Tuesday bagged top awards at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards gala, held by the Media Council of Kenya.

