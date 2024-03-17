Burglar

New crime alert: How thieves rob homes of the well-off during funeral services

A burglar. There’s a new crime where while family members are attending the funeral of a loved one, criminals attending the service slip away and go to the targeted homes.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Fotosearch

By  Ibrahim Karanja

What you need to know:

  • A stranger posed as a relative and stole from city lawyer who was in church for his wife’s funeral service.
  • Criminals follow up funeral announcements of those who attend church in upmarket areas, show up and pretend to be relatives of the bereaved families.

