Police foil robbery in Ngong, recover van and crude weapons

Police officers on patrol in Upper Matasia, Kajiado North Sub County, were forced to shoot in the air to foil a Saturday dawn robbery attempt.

The officers were on patrol when they were tipped about an ongoing burglary incident at a club in Matasia. They acted swiftly and ambushed the burglars before they carted away the loot.

The thugs escaped on foot after abandoning a Toyota Noah Van.

Three sets of vehicle number plates, a G4S security firm uniform, several crowbars, a drilling machine, metal snips, pliers and other assorted crude weapons were recovered. Also recovered were crates of beer and several other household items.

Three sets of vehicle number plates and crude weapons recovered in a foiled robbery at Matasia shopping centre in Ngong on January 21, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The gang is said to have been targeting entertainment joints and liquor outlets in Upper Matasia and Ngong town and shopping centres within the region.

Victims said the ruthless has been terrorising the business fraternity for some time with break-ins reported every weekend.

A female victim told Nation.Africa that the gang attacked her pub last week and carted away crates of beer and other assorted alcoholic drinks worth thousands of shillings.

She added that the gang pose as customers before striking.

"More than five pubs have been broken into in the last two weeks in our neighbourhood," she said.

A police officer inspects a gang’s getaway van at Ngong Police Station on January 21, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group gang’s

Kajiado North Sub County Police Commander Hussein Abduba Gura said police have launched a manhunt for the members of the gang.

"The gang was using three sets of vehicle number plates to conceal their identity. We will not relent until we make arrests. We have widened our dragnet,” he said.

He promised to beef up security in the region to ensure no business premises are broken into.

"It's the responsibility of police officers to protect citizens and their properties. We will intensify night patrols. We are calling for a police-citizen partnership to restore security in the area,” he added.