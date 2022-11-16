Four suspects seized in probe of Naivasha home burglaries

Police have recovered stolen goods and arrested four suspects in connection with burglaries in Naivasha town.

Two were spotted carting away crates of beer at a home in Lake View in the wee hours of on Tuesday, said Naivasha sub-county police boss Samuel Waweru

Police responded to a distress call and arrested the duo.

“They have been stealing household goods within the Kayole area,” Mr Waweru said.

The other two are members of a gang that has been breaking into unoccupied houses.

“They were targeting houses fitted with tiles and, it is obvious, they had a market they were servicing,” he added.

The four suspects were detained at the Naivasha Police Station as police sought to unravel the theft of floor tiles and household items.

Mr Waweru said police will seek to hold the suspects for at least 14 more days as they investigate the burglaries.

“We want the suspects to show us where they were selling the ceramic tiles and other stolen items,” he told the Nation.

He linked two of the suspects to an attempted break-in at a leading supermarket in the Kayole area of Naivasha last week.

He said the suspects had fled the scene before police could get to them.

Meanwhile, Mr Waweru said four students were arrested last week as they attempted to sneak into a supermarket with a concealed toy pistol.

“We suspect they had an ulterior motive and we could not take chances,” he said.