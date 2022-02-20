Muturi: Uhuru-Raila handshake is political 'bad-manners'

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of political promiscuity, questioning the decision of the Jubilee leader to back Raila Odinga, an opposition leader, for the top job in the August poll.

This even comes as Mr Muturi's-led Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) ruled out entering into any pre-election pact with any party ahead of the August 9 elections.

“Show me anywhere in the world in a functional democracy where a sitting government decides to join forces with the opposition to form another government with complete disregard to their own?" Mr Muturi posed, while addressing delegates at the DP's National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

"These are the political bad manners that I am talking about. We must stand for something and not just the pursuit of power,” said Mr Muturi.

The party also accused President Kenyatta of betrayal, saying he had refused to honour a 2017 pact with the party as well as his move to back Opposition boss Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August elections.

"I understand that political parties exist with the aim of capturing power either on their own or through coalitions but they must share common ideals and principles. However, today we hear “the ground is not good”.. Really? Are leaders not supposed to lead especially where the people have gone wrong? Do they join the lost flock in the wilderness or guide them back to a safe haven?" he asked.

On Sunday, the party's NDC endorsed Mr Muturi to fly the party's flag in the upcoming General Election.

This means the party will go it alone in the upcoming elections.

"We as DP shall not enter into any pre-election pact with any party but consider post-election deal when the right time comes. We have also unanimously endorsed Justin Muturi to be our flag bearer in the forthcoming elections," resolved the party.

Mr Muturi also alleged that he had been approached by the two leading coalitions dangling a position in government but declined the overtures.

"I was told to choose the lesser of the two evils to get a position in government, but I said no because DP stands for different ideals," said Mr Muturi.

Democratic party of Kenya party leader Justin Muturi speaking during the NDC meeting at Bomas of Kenya on February 20, 2022. Photo credit: Evans Habil I Nation Media Group

For his part, the outgoing party leader Joseph Munyao accused Jubilee Party for betrayal by not honouring their 2017 pact.

This is after Jubilee promised to engage the party in government programmes once they ascend to power.