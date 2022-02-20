Muturi: Uhuru-Raila handshake is political 'bad-manners'

Justin Muturi DP

Democratic party of Kenya party leader Justin Muturi speaking during the NDC meeting at Bomas of Kenya on February 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Evans Habil I Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of political promiscuity, questioning the decision of the Jubilee leader to back Raila Odinga, an opposition leader, for the top job in the August poll.

