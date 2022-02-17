Court to determine Ruto’s eligibility to run for top office

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has been enjoined in a case that challenges his eligibility to run for the top office in the August 9 General Election.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.