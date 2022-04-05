MPs summon PS Nicholas Muraguri over Matiangi's Ruto land claim

A parliamentary committee has summoned Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri over 15,000 acres of land in Laikipia County that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i claimed belongs to Deputy President William Ruto.

The summoning of Dr Muraguri came after Dr Matiang’i, while appearing before the Administration and National Security Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Lands was yet to provide him with the information and documentation he needs to prove his claims.

Dr Matiang’i made the claims on September 1, 2021, when he appeared before the committee. When nominated MP David Sankok filed a question in the House demanding proof that the land belongs to the DP, Dr Matiang’i gave an undertaking to provide the required information and documentation after consulting the Ministry of Lands.

“This committee will get the PS Lands to engage him on this matter,” said Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, who chairs the committee.

Relevant information

Dr Matiang’i told the committee members that he wrote to Dr Muraguri on October 13, 2021, requesting the relevant information to back up his claims but he was yet to get a response.





“I wrote a letter to Dr Muraguri requesting more details regarding the land. I am yet to get what I requested,” Dr Matiang’i told the committee.

This response saw Mr Sankok take on the CS, demanding to know how he came up with an assumption that the land belongs to the DP “when he is telling the committee that he does not have the information to back up his claims”.

“The CS is not genuine in his response,” said Mr Sankok.

The claims by Dr Matiang’i were based on the assumption of the security officers deployed to the DP’s homes and the property he owns.

MP Sankok puts Matiang'i to task on DP Ruto's ownership of public land

Because the security officers had been deployed where the DP had an interest, including the 15,000 acres, it therefore meant that the land belonged to the DP, said the CS.

Among the details that Mr Sankok sought from Dr Matiang’i was the land reference number, previous ownership, the date of acquisition by the DP and the size of the land.

This information can only be obtained from the Ministry of Lands, the custodian of the country’s land registry.

The committee chairman wondered whether the Lands officials had ignored his letter.

Cast aspersions

“I cannot cast aspersions at my colleagues at the ministry of Lands. I will remind them before I come back to this committee,” said Dr Matiang’i. But when Mr Sankok pressed on, Dr Matiang’i hit back.

“At the Interior Ministry, we don’t keep the details of land and land transactions. We are committed to ensure the right thing is done. We have a duty to give this committee accurate information,” the Interior CS noted.

But Mr Sankok was not satisfied with the response and even told the CS that Dr Ruto had denied claims that the land belonged to him.