William Ruto uses elite police to guard 'criminals', claims Matiang’i 

By  Ibrahim Oruko

What you need to know:

  • Sources at the closed-door session said Dr Matiang’i claimed that the DP had allocated two officers each to MPs Aisha Jumwa and Oscar Sudi.
  • The Deputy President denied the accusation, in a statement released shortly after Dr Matiang’i’s address to the MPs.

The Ministry of Interior has accused Deputy President William Ruto of misusing the elite security detail deployed to guard him and his family, on a day that it emerged that the country’s second in command has a massive protection detail numbering 257 personnel.

