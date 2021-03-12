Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

MPs move to bar secret lovers from inheriting their property

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The days of secret wives and husbands who pop up when a person dies claiming recognition and property are numbered.

Related

More from News

  1. PRIME Behind the Covid death count are loved ones gone too soon

  2. Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

  3. Eric Omondi and his crew granted police bond

  4. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

  5. PRIME After a year of Covid-19 war, new variants open tougher battlefront

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.