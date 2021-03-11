Woman seeks share of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s dues

A woman who bore a child with former Kibra MP Ken Okoth has moved to court to block Parliament from releasing any funds to the widow Monica Lavender.

Further, Anne Muthoni Thumbi wants the court to issue an order compelling Parliament to release some Sh148,000 to her, which she says is meant for payment of school fees for her son.

The fees, she added is in arrears and the child might be thrown out of school. Ms Thumbi further says in the application that she is apprehensive that the widow might disinherit her child.

The nominated MCA wants the court to grant her an order for payment of school fees and reasonable maintenance upon presentation of school fees invoice, pending release of Okoth’s money from National Assembly and Parliament Sacco.

Ms Thumbi has accused Monica Lavender of failing to disclose to her Okoth’s key assets or give her an indication of value of the funds held in his bank accounts.

According to the court papers despite Ms Thumbi’s lawyers reaching out to the widow she had not informed them about the status of the estate.

“The Executor (Monica) has failed to neither disclose in her affidavit a key asset nor indicate the value of funds held in the bank, shares held in the Parliament Sacco nor the value of the pension,” she said in an affidavit.

The matter came up in court on March 1 but the case could not proceed.

Okoth died after a long battle with cancer in July 2019.

Ms Thumbi then moved to court seeking for the recognition of the child as the son of the former MP before he was cremated.

DNA tests later revealed that the child was sired by Okoth and Ms Thumbi was allowed to attend his cremation at Nairobi’s Kariokor area, although she failed to turn up for the ceremony.