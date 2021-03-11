Woman seeks share of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s dues

Ken Okoth

Former Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Photo credit: File
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okoth died after a long battle with cancer in July 2019.
  • Ms Thumbi then moved to court seeking for the recognition of the child as the son of the former MP before he was cremated.
  • DNA tests later revealed that the child was sired by Mr Okoth and Ms Thumbi was allowed to attend his cremation at Nairobi’s Kariokor area, although she failed to turn up for the ceremony.

A woman who bore a child with former Kibra MP Ken Okoth has moved to court to block Parliament from releasing any funds to the widow Monica Lavender.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.