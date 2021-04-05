MPs ask CS Mucheru to kick Mutemi out of Media Council board

Tabitha Mutemi

Ms Tabitha Mutemi when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on March 3, 2021. The committee deliberated on her removal from Media Council of Kenya board.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

A parliamentary committee has recommended the removal of Tabitha Mutemi as a board member of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 update: 460 new cases reported

  2. MPs ask CS Mucheru to kick Mutemi out of Media Council board

  3. At least 18 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

  4. Kampala mayor collapses during Archbishop Lwanga’s mass

  5. How Nigeria picks vice-chancellors is deeply flawed. But it can be fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.