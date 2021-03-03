Mutemi’s removal from MCK board was irregular, Ken Ogeto tells MPs

Tabitha Mutemi

Ms Tabitha Mutemi when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on March 3, 2021 which deliberated her removal from Media Council of Kenya board.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto has told the National Assembly Communication, Information and Innovation committee that the removal of Ms Tabitha Mutemi as a council member of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) was irregular as the law and due process were not followed.

