MCK wrangles: AG advisory clearing Tabitha Mutemi appointment found

Ms Tabitha Mutemi when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on March 3, 2021. The committee deliberated on her removal from Media Council of Kenya board.

What you need to know:

  • It has emerged that the Office of the  Attorney-General issued two conflicting advisories over who qualifies to be appointed to the board of a State corporation.

A document that caused much acrimony in Parliament early this month, over whether IEBC employee Tabitha Mutemi was validly appointed to the board of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), has been found.

