MCK wrangles: CS Joe Mucheru, AG Kihara Kariuki set to face MPs

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru during a function in Nairobi on October 7, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki are among individuals expected to face MPs on Thursday morning over an attempt to revoke the appointment of a Media Council of Kenya (MCK) board member.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.