MPs summon AG, MCK boss over plot to kick out board member

MCK CEO David Omwoyo

Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo during a sensitisation campaign on accreditation at a hotel in Nairobi on October 3, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The others expected to appear before the Communication, Information and Innovation committee of the National Assembly on March 3 are MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary-General Erick Oduor and William Janak, chair of the Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA).

Parliament has summoned Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki and Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Esther Koimett over a plot to remove a board member from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

