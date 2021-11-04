Covid-19 vaccine

It is not clear how many of the 300,000 civil servants are vaccinated.

| Munir Uz zaman | AFP

News

Prime

Most severely ill Covid patients unvaccinated

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Almost 90 per cent of severely ill Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country share one thing -- they are unvaccinated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.