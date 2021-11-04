WHO grants India's Covaxin jab emergency approval

Covaxin

A health worker inoculates prepares a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Delhi on October 21, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Wednesday granted emergency authorization to Covaxin, the first coronavirus vaccine developed in India.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.