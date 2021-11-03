Covid-19 burden at all-time low but medics warn against complacency

Nairobi residents walk along Tom Mboya Street

Nairobi residents walk along Tom Mboya Street on August 10, 2021 while wearing masks.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 burden is at an all-time low, with some counties lacking a single patient in hospital, statistics from the Health ministry show.

