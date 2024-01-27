Mau Mau Road: Controversial Sh4.4bn Aberdare highway gets greenlight after a decade

The construction of the controversial Sh4.4 billion Ihithe-Aberdare Forest-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road is finally set to begin after more than a decade of waiting.

The project, which was initially mired in legal challenges and environmental concerns, will now go ahead following recent approvals and a renewed commitment from the State.

The 25-kilometre road, which is part of the Mau Mau Road project, will run through the Aberdare Forest. It will cross Murang'a, Nyandarua and Nyeri counties.

Conservationists opposed the project and went to court in 2009, citing environmental risks. Aberdare Forest is a vital water tower and is home to diverse wildlife.

The State held talks with environmental advocates who initially opposed the project. Key stakeholders including the National Environmental Management Agency (Nema), the Ministry of Environment, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were involved in the talks.

A senior official in the Ministry of Roads and Infrastructure said there are plans to allocate funds for the construction of the road in the 2024/25 financial year.

"We will soon initiate talks with those opposed to the project to ensure it takes off. The conversation will involve Nema, the Ministry of Environment, KFS and the Kenya Wildlife Service. The project will be allocated funds in the 2024/25 financial year," said the official.

Nema has given the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) conditional approval of the road, specifying a reduction in the road reserve width from 40 to 25 meters in areas traversing the Aberdare National Park.

"The proposed construction of the Ihithe-Aberdare Forest-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road is, hereby, reviewed and a licence is hereby issued for implementation of the project, with a desirable road reserve of 40m reduced to 25m in sections traversing Aberdare National Park and associated works," reads part of the letter by Nema Director General Mamo Boru to KeNHA dated January 5, 2024.

Nema conducted an environmental impact assessment, identifying both negative and positive impacts of the project on the environment and local communities.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from Mt Kenya region are pushing for legislative support for the project. They have tabled petitions before the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Senate Committee on Roads made an inspection tour of Aberdare Forest accompanied by stakeholders to validate the project's viability.

Nyeri residents protesting at Ihithe in Tetu demanding President William Ruto’s administration to reinstate the proposed tarmacking of the Sh4.4 billion Ihithe-Aberdare Forest-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road on October 19, 2022. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

Last year, President William Ruto committed to have the road constructed and ordered disbursement of money for the project.

Also Read:Foreign firms in bitter fight for Sh150 billion road project

During the burial of the late Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi, the widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi last year, President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua assured the public that the Kenya Kwanza government is diligently working to overcome obstacles to the project.

“My government has started engaging environment activists and agencies that had blocked the construction of the Ndunyu Njeru-Ihithe road. Construction work will soon begin,” Dr Ruto said.

The Ihithe-Aberdare Forest-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road is designed to start at Ihithe market in Nyeri, cut through the Aberdare Forest National Park at Kiandogoro Gate, proceed through Mutubio gate in Kahuruko, and finally connect with the Njabini-Ol Kalou road in Ndunyu Njeru, Nyandarua County.

Proponents of the project argue that it will significantly boost transportation of agricultural commodities between Muranga, Nyandarua, and Nyeri counties, fostering economic development and regional connectivity.

The road project comprises various stretches; a section traversing Ihithe-Ndunyu-Njeru, a 12km stretch from Njengu to Treetops gate-Amboni, a 3.6km section from Ihithe to Kiamutiga-Mukarara, a 2km ark gate access road, and a 21km stretch from Munyaka to Koinange-Heni Mwedandu Njoma-Weru.

Each segment is strategically planned to cater for specific geographic areas and transportation needs.

The road project's viability has been a subject of debate for over a decade, with environmentalists expressing concern that it could pose more harm than good.

In 2009, Nema refused to approve the road on grounds that it would endanger the Aberdare Range, a major water tower serving several counties, including Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Murang’a, and Nairobi.

The forest is also home to diverse wildlife, including elephants, black rhinos, leopards, hyenas, baboons, and various bird species.

Conservationists, including Rhino Ark, vehemently opposed the road's construction, viewing it as an environmental crisis.

They raised the alarm about potential disruptions to water catchment areas for the Sasumua and Ndakaini dams, which supply a significant portion of water to Nairobi City County.

Additionally, concerns were voiced regarding the illegal exploitation of natural resources, including bush meat, illegal wildlife trade, and logging.