Construction works on Mau Mau Road to resume

The impasse that has derailed the construction of the Sh30 billion Mau Mau Road that transverses four counties in Central Region will be re-advertised ahead of resumption of the project.

According to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the National Environmental and Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya Forest Services (KFS) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have finally sorted out the stalemate that had blocked the construction works.

The three agencies disapproved the project and denied the Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) an environmental impact assessment approval while KFS and KWS said the construction of the road that cut across Aberdare Forest was interfering with the ecosystem.

“We agree there should have been an environmental assessment report before the construction began but the impasse has been resolved and construction will resume after we re-advertise and bidding is done,” he said.

The DP added that whoever wins the tender will have to prove they have undertaken such projects in the past and completed them on time.

The road will cut through Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties.

“It is very sad to hear that people of Nyandarua are throwing away food stuff because there was no way for the farmers to access the market. The road is a lifeline for farmers,” he said.

As concerns grow on the safety of wild animals that freely roam across the area, the DP said the road had been in existence long enough, noting it was just being upgraded to tarmac.

“There was noise that the road is an environmental hazard… but the forest is ours and we shall protect it. Furthermore, the road has always been there though in murram,” he said.

“And it is not a must that the animals sleep on the road, when they feel sleepy they should go inside the forest,” he said.

The DP further said that completion of the road will shorten the time one spends on the road to reach Nyandarua County from either of the three counties.