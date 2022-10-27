  Sh4.4b Mau Mau road awaiting environmental assessment, officials say

An environmental impact assessment is underway to determine whether the proposed Sh4.4 billion Ihithe-Aberdare Forest-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road would proceed, the government has said.

The 54km stretch is part of the mega Mau Mau road project that sought to link Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties.

The government is concerned about the Aberdare ecosystem and will determine whether the road would destroy its natural forest, said Nyeri County Commissioner Mohammed Barre.

The road was originally projected to be completed by 2023.

“We are very much concerned about our water towers, forests and wildlife. Aberdare is one of those ecosystems that hosts our wildlife and water towers. The project was not halted, but a proper assessment procedure is being undertaken,” Mr Barre said.

His remarks came after some residents held protests, demanding that President William Ruto’s administration reinstate the project.

Cancelling a tender for the road linking Ihithe in Nyeri to Ndunyu Njeru in Nyandarua would humper growth in the two counties, they claimed.

“We have seen some leaders holding protests, lamenting that the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) had stopped the road linking Nyeri to Nyandarua,” Mr Barre said.

“Well, it is your right to hold demonstrations and express yourself as enshrined in the Constitution. But once the procedure is complete, it will be determined whether construction of the road will continue or not in that stretch.”

He added: “The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) is responsible for determining whether we really need that road to cut across that water tower. As a government, we cannot bring mass destruction of our ecosystem in pursuit of minimum benefit. That is the guideline of the government.”

Kenha had announced that the decision to cancel the tender was reached after it failed to get environmental impact assessment approvals from Nema, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Kenha further announced that the ongoing Mau Mau roads project covering Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri counties would proceed.

Resident Mbogo Mukunya said the current murram road was earmarked to open up the Central Region Economic Bloc (Cereb) counties by shortening the distance covered when ferrying food and other products to markets.

“With all humility, we are requesting President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to reconsider this tender so that we can see its implementation by January next year,” Mr Mukunya said.

“Logistics companies cover 205km from Nyeri town to Ndunyu Njeru in Nyandarua. If this road is opened up, they will now be covering only 54km. This will result in cost reduction in the logistics sector.”

He added: “Nyandarua is an agricultural county and this road would have helped Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri counties tap into its potential through a shorter route. We want the economy in these counties to be opened up as well as the northern frontier.”

Edwin Kariuki, another resident, called on Kenha to redesign the road instead of halting its upgrade so that Cereb counties could benefit.

“We are not undermining the environmental assessment impact reports that have been tabled, but we are asking the government whether the construction of this road was a mere political promise. Why cancel it now?” Mr Kariuki said.