Inside Nelson Havi’s fallout with Mary Wambui over Sh6bn cases

Former LSK Chairman Nelson Havi and Communications Authority Chairperson and business woman Mary Wambui. 

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Communications Authority of Kenya chairperson Mary Wambui is embroiled in a court battle with former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi.
  • Ms Wambui has contested a Sh133.7 million invoice raised by Havi & Company Advocates.

