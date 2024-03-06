Kenyan woman dies in Canada 5 days after arriving in search of a better life

Delphine Wambui, who tragically died just five days after arriving in Canada.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskei

What you need to know:

  • Delphina Wambui Ngigi sought asylum immediately after landing in Canada.
  • She died after hours of waiting in the cold outside a shelter for asylum seekers in Toronto..

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How JM Kariuki’s death affected British diplomacy

    JM Kariuki

  2. PREMIUM Big win for men in child custody wars

  3. PREMIUM Ruto’s travel ban that never was

    Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakango

  4. PREMIUM Azimio: Meddle with Nadco report and pay heavy price

    Raila Odinga

  5. PREMIUM DPP Igonga on the spot: Freedom has come for top dogs

    DPP nominee Renson Mulele Ingonga