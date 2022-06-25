Mama Ida pledges to empower girl child through education

Mama Ida Odinga has pledged to empower the girl child through education, if she occupies the office of Kenya's First Lady after the August 9 General Election.

Mrs Odinga, the wife of Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, made the pledge when she met the British High Commissioner Jane Marriot in Nairobi.

"There has been impressive progress in our education sector over the past decade with the youth having access to education to acquire knowledge that has changed our society for the better," Mrs Odinga said.

"But there is more that can be done. For example, I have reached out to friends and we are constructing a modern computer library at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County. When complete, the project will benefit students with an interest in pursuing technology-related courses," she said.

Mrs Odinga also promised to focus on the welfare of pregnant women and child nutrition.

She also said she is excited that more women are offering themselves for elective seats in the August polls, noting that three out of the four presidential candidates have women as their running mates.

"There is a realistic chance that Kenya will have her first female Deputy President. Women consist of slightly more than half of the country's population and their influence in leadership is key," she said.

Mr Odinga alongside Deputy President William Ruto are considered the front runners to become Kenya's next head of state when President Uhuru Kenyatta's second and final term of office lapses after the August polls.