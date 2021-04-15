Magoha to release KCPE results this afternoon

Candidates who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will know their results this afternoon.

Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, will announce the results at 2pm at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters in Nairobi after presenting them to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The candidates wrote the examinations last month after the school calendar was interrupted last year by the long closure occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results are eagerly awaited as the exams were written in unusual circumstances.

Before the exams started, Prof Magoha assured the nation that the administration and marking will be done “with a human face” taking into consideration the challenges many candidates went through last year.

Thousands of candidates, especially, in public schools went without instruction after schools were closed in March.

Some private schools, however, went on with teaching virtually. The radio and TV lessons offered by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development were also accessible to only a few.

The closure of the schools also negatively affected learners. Many were reported to have dropped out and missed the test altogether.

Many girls also got pregnant with some getting married while others wrote the examinations from maternity wards.