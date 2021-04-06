KCPE results out in two weeks — CS Magoha

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results will be out within the next two weeks.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the papers are being marked in strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols and expressed hope that the marking process will be concluded as scheduled.

Speaking in Kisumu on Tuesday, the CS indicated that the marking of Kiswahili Insha and English Composition is ongoing.

“We have started marking Insha and Composition papers and hope that the results will be out within the next two weeks. Should there be any changes we will let you know,” he said shortly after opening the supervising the opening of examination materials at Kisumu Central container.

He pointed out that the number of teachers marking the exams has been reduced as a measure of attaining social distance as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

“In some cases, if some teachers choose not to participate in the exercise over fears of contracting the disease we will not force them. This is a personal choice,” said Prof Magoha.

Concerning the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, the CS noted that a total of 15 students have been arrested and 15 phones confiscated.

In the spirit of ensuring justice for the candidates, he however stated that all the students will be allowed to finish their exams as investigations are being conducted on whether they attempted to cheat.

“Unlike the previous years where the children were denied exams, we want to give them the benefit of doubt.

“If indeed we establish that there were examination materials in those phones, then action will be taken against them,” he said.

Prof Magoha also pointed out that between five to 10 teachers have been arrested for engaging in exam malpractices.