Kibera children
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

New school calendar to delay Form One selection this year

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCPE results are expected after completion of marking of English composition and Kiswahili insha at the weekend.
  • The 2020 Form One class still has one term to complete their academic year.


The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates will have wait longer than in previous years to know the secondary schools they will join, according to sources at the Education ministry.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The Mt Kenya headache in Raila, Ruto deal

  2. PRIME Ruto or Raila on the ballot? The hurdles ahead

  3. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  4. DMX: Dogs for life

  5. Covid-19: India stops export of key drug

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.