Magoha orders TSC to discipline teacher over KCPE candidate's missed test

What you need to know:

  • Three other candidates suffered that same fate but returned in time for the English Composition paper.
  • But the pupil in question only returned after the exam had ended.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed the Teachers Service Commission to expeditiously take disciplinary action on a primary school deputy head teacher in Kitui County who caused a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate to miss his English Composition test.

