Class eight pupil who went missing found dead

A Class Eight pupil from Homa Bay County who went missing a week ago has been found murdered and her body dumped in a thicket near a water pan.

The decomposing body of Marry Achieng' was discovered by a group of villagers in Waiga B Village on Sunday.

The body had burns indicating the attackers could have splashed a corrosive chemical on her before escaping.

Achieng' recently sat KCPE exams at Got Rateng' Primary School in Nyamanji East Sub Location and was waiting for the results.

It is suspected that the pupil may have been defiled by her attackers who then murdered and dumped her body in the thicket.

Failed to return home

Nyamanji East Sub-location assistant chief Charles Odongo said the pupil went missing on Monday last week.

Her father Mr Alex Ojuang reported that her daughter went to a local dispensary for medical check-up but failed to return home.

"We are yet to establish who committed the offence. We suspect the girl was defiled then murdered. The suspects could have poured acid on the body," Mr Odongo said.

Mbita Sub-county Police Commander Charles Mwangi confirmed the incident. He said detectives are following crucial leads in the investigations.

Nominated MCA Sophie Salim asked police to speed investigations and ensure the suspects are arrested and arraigned.