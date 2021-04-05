Class eight pupil who went missing found dead

It is suspected that the pupil may have been defiled by her attackers who then murdered and dumped her body in the thicket.

  • It is suspected the girl may have been defiled by her attackers in Nyamanji East location.
  • The girl recently sat KCPE exams at Got Rateng' Primary School and was waiting for the results.

A Class Eight pupil from Homa Bay County who went missing a week ago has been found murdered and her body dumped in a thicket near a water pan.

