Pauline Wanjiru

Ms Pauline Wanjiru recuperates at her home at Shabaab estate, Nakuru city on February 23, 2022.
 

Lone survivor of road crash that killed four counts her blessings

By  Mercy Koskey

  • Wanjiru’s cousin, his two friends and their driver died when their vehicle crashed in Njoro.
  • Their journey was cut short when their vehicle collided head-on with a lorry, killing three people on the spot.

When Pauline Wanjiru’s counts her blessings, the gift of being alive tops her list, having been the lone survivor of a horrific road crash last year.

