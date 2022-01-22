Five killed in Namanga road crash

Five people have died in a road accident involving two cars near Nkatatoek town on Namanga Road.

Namanga Base Police Commander Jackson Mathenge said the two cars collided head-on on Saturday.

Drivers of the two ill-fated vehicles and two passengers died on spot while the fifth person died at a nearby hospital where he had been rushed for treatment by a good Samaritan. Four of the dead were male while one was female.

According to an eye witness, the driver of the saloon car who was suspected to be drunk, lost control of his car before it collided head-on with an on-coming Toyota Probox car that was heading to Kajiado.

It took police officers over one hour to remove the bodies that were trapped in the wreckages of the vehicles.

“The unidentified driver of the saloon car was spotted staggering in Nkatatoek town a few minutes before the accident. He looked drunk. We were shocked to learn he perished in the accident,” said an eyewitness.

Mr Mathenge urged motorists to observe traffic rules.

''It is unfortunate the road accident was caused human error, drivers ought to be cautious to avoid such accidents,” the police boss said.