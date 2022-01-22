Five killed in Namanga road crash

Namanga accident

People at the scene where two cars collided head-on on Namanga Road, killing five people on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho| Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Five people have died in a road accident involving two cars near  Nkatatoek town on Namanga Road.

