Three members of a family perish in Homa Bay road accident

Three members of a family perished in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sugarcane truck along Rodi Kopany - Sori road in Homa Bay on Monday night.

A fourth member of the family survived the accident and is currently recuperating at a hospital in Rodi Kopany.

The truck was transporting sugarcane from a weighbridge in Mabati Mbili to Sukari Industries in Ndhiwa when it fell on the family.

The accident claimed the lives of a man, his wife and one of his two children. The family was on a motorcycle from Rodi Kopany trading centre where they operate a food kiosk and heading to their home, just a few meters from the accident scene.

According to Kalanya Kanyango Location Chief Frederick Onyango, witnesses said the driver of the truck lost control around Rodi Catholic Church and was trying to avoid hitting two oncoming buses.

"The road is narrow and does not allow the passage of two large vehicles at the same time. The truck driver moved towards the edge of the road to avoid hitting oncoming vehicles when the truck fell on its side," Mr Onyango said.

Residents had tried to save the family, rushing to remove the cane that had piled on them following the accident.

Mr Onyango called on the national government to improve the condition of the road.

"Responsible agencies should consider expanding the road. It should also have speed bumps," Mr Onyango added.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga sent her message of condolences to the family.