Three members of a family perish in Homa Bay road accident

Rodi Accident

The scene of an accident near Rodi Catholic Church in Homa Bay where three members of a family perished on Monday night. The family was traveling on a motorcycle when a trailer transporting sugarcane fell on them.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Three members of a family perished in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sugarcane truck along Rodi Kopany - Sori road in Homa Bay on Monday night.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.