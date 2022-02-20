Six feared dead in morning crash along Ngong Road

car crash along Ngong Road, near Dagoretti

The car that crushed along Ngong Road, near Dagoretti in Nairobi on February 20, 2022. Six people are feared dead following the Sunday morning crash.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

Six people are feared dead following a Sunday morning road crash along Ngong Road, near Dagoretti in Nairobi.

