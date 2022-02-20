Six feared dead in morning crash along Ngong Road

Six people are feared dead following a Sunday morning road crash along Ngong Road, near Dagoretti in Nairobi.

According to residents who had gathered at the scene, the vehicle was heading to Nairobi from the Ngong direction when its driver apparently lost control, hit a railway bridge wall and then crushed into the railway track beneath.

A team from the Nairobi County fire brigade pulled it out using a crane around 8am.

“In total, six people — three men and three women — were pulled out of the vehicle. A man and a woman were pulled out of the boot, but only after the vehicle had been removed from the ditch. One of the men was a white, and I figure they were couples,” said Timothy Mboya, a resident.

The information could not be immediately confirmed by police.

Another resident, Geoffrey Ogola, explained that earlier, a boda boda rider also hit the roadside wall and landed into the railway track, losing his life.

Curious onlookers at the scene of the car crash along Ngong Road on February 20, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Residents now say they want action taken to prevent further accidents at the bridge.

“The contractors should have built the flyover close to the bridge wall. That way, there wouldn’t be any space left for a car or motorcycle to fall into, and lives can be spared,” said Mr Ogola.

The bodies of the six victims of the Sunday morning crash are believed to have been taken to the City Mortuary.