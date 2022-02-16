Breaking News: High Court reinstates Abdi Mohamud as Wajir governor

‘What if my rescuers had been taught how to handle an accident victim?’

Mr Harun Maalim Hassan

Mr Harun Maalim Hassan who was paralysed as a result of spinal injury after a car crash in March 2007. Whenever he thinks about that day, questions linger in his mind.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

Boom!

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.