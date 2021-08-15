Lights flashing red on climate dashboard, UN study warns

Algeria fire

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers, on August 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Joel Odidi

Nation Media Group

Human activities are to blame for changing the climate in stark and sometimes irreversible ways, a landmark study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.