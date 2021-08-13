Behold! The end of the cold is nigh, weatherman says

Kimathi Street

Kimathi Street in Nairobi on August 10, 2021. City dwellers braving the cold appeared caught unawares by the downpour.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta  &  Anita Chepkoech

What you need to know:

  • The country has been at the heart of a cold season, with temperatures ranging from as low as 10 degrees Celsius to highs of 30.
  • Meteorological Department says a drop in temperature is more pronounced in the central highlands of Kenya.

Transition from cold to warm weather is expected in most parts of the country next week, the Meteorological Department has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.