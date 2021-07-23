Met department issues strong wind, waves alert in 13 counties

Japanese car carrier ship, Emarald Ace, navigates through rough Indian Ocean waters as it enters the port of Mombasa on October 23, 2018. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Kenyans living in 13 counties have been alerted to brace themselves for strong winds and large waves sweeping across the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.