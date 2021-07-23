Met department issues strong wind, waves alert in 13 counties

Kenyans living in 13 counties have been alerted to brace themselves for strong winds and large waves sweeping across the region.

In a statement, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a warning of strong winds and large waves forecast for July 24 to 25.

The weatherman forecast strong southeasterly winds in the coastal area, southeastern lowlands and northeastern Kenya, with wave heights of 2.4m over Kenya’s Indian Ocean waters.

From July 24 to 25, the winds are expected to intensify to more than 40 knots (20.6 metres per second) over the same areas with wave heights of over 3.5m.

But the winds and high waves will weaken to 20 knots and 2.4 metres, respectively, on July 26.

“Residents living in Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Taita-Taveta, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale were warned to look out for very strong winds (gale), and waves over the Indian Ocean,” the alert said.

Strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damage. Very high waves may lower visibility, capsize boats and threaten the safety of people engaging in maritime activities.