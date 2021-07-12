Morocco swelters in a record heatwave

By  AFP

Rabat,

Morocco was hit by a fiery weekend heatwave that saw temperatures reach nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), the country's weather service said on Monday.

